From The Daily Astorian, July 15, 1887:
"Road supervisor Walker, while on the beach near the wreck of the Cairnsmore yesterday, saw a ghastly sight, the remains of a man buried in the sand, being exposed to view by the shifting of the loose material that once enclosed the rude box now broken open, bones lying around, etc. The case needs immediate attention."
One thing is certain: The man found near the wreck in 1887 was not from the Cairnsmore. In 1883, Capt. B. Gibbs was sailing the three-masted British bark Cairnsmore from London to Portland, loaded with 7,500 barrels of cement. On Sept. 26, disoriented in a thick fog, he ran hard aground on a Clatsop beach. Heavy surf prevented the crew from leaving the ship, so there they sat for 15 hours.
When they were finally able to board the ship's boats, they were picked up and taken to Astoria by a passing steamer. There were no fatalities, but the Cairnsmore was hopelessly mired in the sand. She is shown, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society.
So, where is she now? Building the South Jetty caused the sand to build up, so consequently, where the ship ran aground is now inland near Coffenbury Lake.
The ship was still visible even in 1914, and local children used to play in the rigging. By now, any above ground remnants of the ship are probably buried. (bit.ly/LewDry, bit.ly/RFcairnsmore, bit.ly/cairnwhere)