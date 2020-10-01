Sunday was the 57th anniversary of former President John F. Kennedy's arrival in Astoria on Sept. 27, 1963. He was here to announce that a Coast Guard station would be built at Tongue Point, a former U.S. Navy base and home of a mothball fleet after World War II.
When Kennedy's helicopter landed in front of Hangar 3 at Tongue Point, he was greeted by a crowd of 5,000 to 6,000. Some lucky souls who were there even got a chance to shake his hand. He is pictured here with Harry Swanson, a candidate for Congress from Eugene, in a photo by Frank Sterrett, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society.
The Daily Astorian reported he was the second sitting president to visit Astoria, after Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880. Franklin D. Roosevelt was almost the second one, but he only sailed by in 1934 and never landed.
U.S. Sen. Wayne Morse — who opposed Kennedy in the 1960 Oregon primary — introduced the president, who quipped, "I came here, as a result of, I will not say, consistent prodding, but I will say on every occasion I have seen senator Morse, this matter has come up in one way or another."
"A good deal of effort," Kennedy noted, "a good deal of money and a good deal of dedication has gone into building this facility."
But Morse wasn't the only champion of making Tongue Point useful again. A local committee of eight, including state Sen. Dan Thiel, Judge Guy Boyington and Astoria Mayor Harry Steinbock, also pressured the Kennedy administration for the location's revival, and met with the president before his speech.
Sadly, Kennedy didn't live to see it happen, but in 1964, the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria opened at Tongue Point, followed in 1965 by the opening of one of the first Job Corps centers in the country.
(bit.ly/JFKAstoria01, bit.ly/JFKAstoria02, bit.ly/JFKAstoria03)
