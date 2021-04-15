The Titanic catastrophe hit close to home here as well. Frank Manley Warren (no relation to the Warrenton Warrens) and his wife, Anna Sofia, were aboard the ill-fated ship as Oregon's only first class passengers, returning home to Portland after a three-month holiday celebrating their 40th anniversary.
The couple were well known in Clatsop County, as he was president of the Warren Packing Co. Among the company's holdings were a cold storage in Astoria and a cannery across the river in Cathlamet, Washington.
Mrs. Warren later recalled that they went to bed on April 14, but were awakened by a "grinding noise and the stoppage of the vessel." Their stateroom was about 30 feet above the waterline and near the point of impact. She was immediately alarmed; he was not, but got dressed and went out to investigate anyway. He returned in a few minutes with a piece of ice as a souvenir.
Mrs. Warren wisely took out the life belts, but Mr. Warren was still not concerned, telling her not to worry, the "vessel could not possibly sink." After going out into the corridor and talking with others, they all still felt there was no danger, with the exception of one man, who warned them that water was coming into the ship up forward.
The couple waited for another 45 minutes in the corridor, when a steward came by and told them to put on their life belts and go topside. They complied and waited on deck with a group that included John Jacob Astor's family, until the Astor's went back inside.
Mrs. Warren was urged to step into a lifeboat, and she did, expecting her husband to follow … but he didn't. When she turned around to look for him, she saw him helping other ladies into the boat. That was the last time she saw him. His body was never found. (bit.ly/titanicaFW, bit.ly/titanicaAW, bit.ly/CumtuxWarrens)