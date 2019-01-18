Speaking of Bigfoot … North Carolina drivers have been reporting a rash of Bigfoot sightings to animal control, according to an AP story, and for a while, everyone was wondering what was going on.
It turned out that what the motorists were actually seeing was an 8-foot carved wooden statue of a Sasquatch that stands on private property, but is visible from the roadside.
In response to the influx of calls, the Davie County Animal Shelter in Mocksville felt compelled to post the photo shown, and the following caveat, on its Facebook page (bit.ly/mockquatch):
“This handsome fellow stands on Pine Ridge Road in Mocksville. If you are traveling this road at night, please be advised that the eyes appear to glow. If you see this phenomenon, you do not need to call animal control to report seeing Bigfoot, Sasquatch or any other large creature. Thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.