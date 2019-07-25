Don’t try this at home: Several weeks ago, James Williams plopped a pile of fish heads and guts on the beach at Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, to attract some eagles and ravens. Nearby, he set up his Go-Pro camera; he was interested to see how the birds would behave, CBC.ca reports (bit.ly/GoProeagle).
After a few minutes, things got a little too interesting. First one eagle tossed a pile of fish guts at the lens, then another snatched up the camera in its talons and flew off with it.
Amazingly, in mid-July, a neighbor’s guest found the camera on the beach, dinged up a bit, but the SD card was intact; about a minute’s worth of ”eagle cam” footage was saved. A screen shot is shown, courtesy of CBC and James Williams.
“I’ve been debating going to buy a lottery ticket with this good luck,” he told CBC.
