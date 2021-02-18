From The Daily Morning Astorian, Friday, Feb. 18, 1887: George Harmon's tale of the boat Dawn, which he owned with Capt. A. H. Church.
At 8 a.m. on Feb. 3, the pair left a wharf near Knappton, Washington Territory. Halfway across the bay, a steam pipe burst, and they lost power. They anchored, but the chain broke. They threw out the small anchors, but they wouldn't hold.
The water was rough, a powerful northeast wind blew, the ebb tide was strong, and the boat started drifting toward Sand Island. Using the rest of their steam, they signaled the master of the General Canby several times for help. He ignored them.
The desperate men opted to cross the Columbia River Bar, hoping a tug would find them, but no tugs appeared. The wind was still strong, and by morning, they had been pushed out to sea.
With the steam pipe repaired, the pair steamed for four hours back toward land, then their fuel ran out. All they had left were small, ineffectual sails. The wind blew them offshore for three more days; once it calmed down, land was in view.
The men drifted another 24 hours, then the steamer Empire, unlike the General Canby, rescued them and provided provisions and a tow. Just in time, as they almost died of starvation. When the two set out, planning on a short trip, they only brought a loaf of bread and a ham bone with a little meat on it. All they had left was a little watery soup.
At Coos Bay, rough seas prevented the Empire from dropping them off, so the lifesaving station men helped put the Dawn survivors aboard the Empire, keeping the Dawn in tow. On the way to San Francisco, the Dawn broke free and was lost. She had cost $2,400 (about $66,000 now), everything the survivors owned.
Once docked in San Francisco, the Empire crew donated generously to help the rescued men, who were quite debilitated after their ordeal, and sent them home to Astoria.
Although grateful to be alive, "we feel hard about the matter," Harmon noted, "because had our signals been heeded, we would not have gone to sea and lost our vessel."