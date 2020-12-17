From The Daily Morning Astorian, Dec. 16, 1883, a Tillamook dispatch:
"… The schooner Alpha, on her recent disastrous trip, had two boys aboard, who, when in the breakers, were washed overboard.
"When they went over they had hold of a rope and clung to it for dear life, but were unable for a time to get aboard again, owing to their being heavily clothed, and their large gum boots. Willie Star finally succeeded in getting some of his things off and helped Johnny Gableson on board. He then soon stood beside his almost naked comrade on deck.
"… They again set sail, and for 11 days wore alone on the deep, with scant rations and bruised bodies. Their food finally gave out, and for three days they were compelled to fast. The plucky little fellows did not give up, and were at last rewarded by again reaching the bar and crossing, this time in safety."
