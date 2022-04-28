The Astorian's publisher, Kari Borgen, received an email recently from Steve Bagwell, editorial page editor at the McMinnville News-Register.
He worked for The Daily Astorian from 1973 to 1976. "During that period," he told Kari, "I wrote a feature on Oney Camberg, legendary proprietor of Oney's tavern and restaurant in Elsie. It was published in the edition of Thursday, Oct. 16, 1975." The story started on one page and continued on another; the second page is called the jump.
" … The opening page of the story was framed and posted on the wall, where it remained for many years. But it's deteriorated to the point it's only partially readable, and the jump is long gone.
"… A grandson recently contacted me, seeking more information about the story, which apparently meant a lot to Oney." Steve hoped to find a copy of both pages of the story, and and asked Kari for help.
The search began, and about 10 days later, he wrote back. "I managed to track it down. The Clatsop County Historical Society referred me on to the Astoria Public Library. Library Director Jimmy Pearson located it, down in bound volumes in the basement, and library staffer Eric Williams copied it for me.
"I forwarded a copy to Oney's grandson, Kyle Camberg, executive director of the Sunshine Division in Portland, because I don't think he ever had the jump, and it was mostly about his dad." His dad was Oney's only child, Joe Camberg.
"It's pretty amazing to get contacted about a story 47 years after you wrote it," Steve said, "particularly when you've moved all about the Pacific Northwest in the meantime, and shifted into something of a retirement gig in recent years."
"If Oney you could see me now," is essentially the biography of "a rough-hewn country woman with a will of iron and a heart of gold." You can read it at bit.ly/OneyStory. His photo of Oney is shown.
"You know, I think it's held up pretty well," Steve added. "It's still a good read, all these years later." He's right.