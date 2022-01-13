Around Christmas time there was a story in this column about businessman J. C. Trullinger keeping his promise to have an electric light shining in front of The Daily Morning Astorian's office on Christmas Eve, 1885.
The Spring 1989 issue of Cumtux offers some insights into his first foray into the electricity business. The city originally contracted for 10 street lamps, but four of them wound up being sold to C. H. Cooper, and the rest went to some of the many saloons and dance halls around town — probably because it cost $16 per lamp per month to run them, the equivalent of a whopping $470 each now.
It fell on Trullinger's six sons, putting in 16-hour days, to keep the business going and "readjust (dynamo) engine throttles to maintain voltage, maintain the lines strung rooftop to rooftop that were whipped by winter winds, adjust the carbon arcs and clean the soot from the globes." Pictured, courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society, Trullinger's West Shore Mill, box factory, and the first electrical plant; inset, four of his sons and the first dynamos.
Despite their herculean efforts, the dynamos failed in a year, and were sold at a loss. Trullinger, unbowed, built a bigger building, and ordered bigger dynamos. He finally decided to concentrate his considerable energies on more successful enterprises, and sold the West Shore Electric Light Co. in 1893.