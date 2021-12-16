At last: A lobster story with a happy, not boiling, ending.
“This is Haddie!” Get Maine Lobster posted on their Facebook page on Nov. 9. “She is a cotton candy lobster who was caught over the weekend by Maine lobsterman Bill Coppersmith …” The critter was found in Casco Bay on Nov. 5, and is pictured, courtesy of GetMaineLobster.com.
FoxNews.com reported that as soon as the fisherman saw Haddie (named for his granddaughter), he let the CEO of Get Maine Lobster, Mark Murrell, know about his amazingly rare find.
“This is the first cotton candy we have discovered,” Murrell said. “Finding one like this is a true gift. It shows Mother Nature’s true artistry.”
True gift, indeed. “The odds of a cotton candy lobster being caught is 1 in 100 million!” the Facebook post noted. “Because of this, we want to preserve her.”
The lobstering company left her in a tank on the wharf, and put out feelers for a permanent home. “We want to make sure she lives the rest of her life in safety and comfort, since rare colored lobsters have a harder time surviving in the wild.”
Near the end of November, she was officially adopted by the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, where she will safely spend the rest of her days — which may be a while, since lobsters can live to be 100.