This tidbit appeared on the George Flavel Facebook page (fb.me/george.flavel) recently: “Jan. 8, 1907 — The wrecked British bark Peter Iredale on Clatsop beach is for sale, and while she is a hopeless wreck and can never be floated again, there is much of her that is valuable to a person who understands how to handle such ventures. She could be broken up to advantage and the material hauled by wagon to the railroad station at Warrenton at a comparatively small cost.”
The ship is pictured, not too long after it ran around in October 1906.
And, in The Morning Astorian, on the same date: “Capt. Crowe, professional wrecker, is down from Portland examining beached British vessels, the Galena and the Peter Iredale …”
Many must have thought of salvaging the Iredale’s iron, steel and wood remains, but it looks like no one got much beyond the thinking stage.
