"Three concerts in Ilwaco and Oysterville, Washington, this weekend will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Water Music Festival," former newsroom colleague Patrick Webb noted in an email to the Ear.
"Astoria’s talented artist Noel Thomas designed the distinctive logo back in 1985, featuring a wave and a French horn. His wife, Pat, was the first president of the group.
"Event organizer Diane Marshall said that she was amused that longtime arts and community supporter Ann Saari, of Ilwaco, remembers some modifications that took place.
"When they talked about it way back when, they talked about having the water come out of the mouth of the horn, Marshall recalled. But then board members took a second look at a draft design.
“It made them feel like it resembled spit — like the spit some horn players dump out of the horn frequently." It was an "ugh" moment. The solution? The artist moved the wave.
