Saturday is the 57th anniversary of the 1964 tsunami that hit Cannon Beach, caused by a 9.2 earthquake in Prince William Sound off Anchorage, Alaska. A 2011 post in the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum's blog has some alarming descriptions of the day at tinyurl.com/1964tsu.
Bill Steidel was playing poker with some pals at Frank Hammond's house. A phone call came in about a tidal wave coming, but they didn't believe it because they heard that warning every winter.
"Then (Frank) got another phone call, and … he hung up the phone real fast, put on his coat and headed for the door," Steidel recalled. "We said, 'Where are you going?' He says, 'The last wave broke over, you know, that tree in my driveway ... the last wave broke over the top of that tree.'"
The tree was 30 feet tall.
A photo of the incoming tsunami waves is shown courtesy of PDXmonthly.com
"There was water all around me and then a house went by," Steidel said, describing his journey home. "The house went over into the meadow and settled down, looked like someone had built it there. Hardly disturbed anything in the house. Somebody said all it moved was a coffee pot about a foot on the counter."
"There was a house down on the creek … and there was a little duplex, and the duplex started to move … and it hit the telephone pole, and went around the telephone pole, and it ended way back up in the pasture," Margaret Sroufe remembered. "And the bridge lifted up and moved on back into the pasture. It came right up to the edge of our driveway."
The tsunami flooded sections of the town, and left debris behind, but there were no casualties in Cannon Beach that day.