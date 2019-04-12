It’s well known that uber-wealthy John Jacob Astor IV went down with the Titanic in 1912. What is less known is, aside from being a businessman and inventor (he had several patents), he was also the author of a science fiction book, “A Journey in Other Worlds: A Romance of the Future” (bit.ly/JJA4book), published in 1894.
PublicDomainReview.org says the book takes place in the year 2000, where Astor speculates there will be a worldwide telephone network, solar power and air travel. Less on the mark is his description of Jupiter’s vast arctic wasteland as a tropical bedlam crawling with cannibal plants, vampire bats, huge snakes, etc. On a rather contemporary note, the planet is also loaded with scads of natural resources that are being exploited by (surprise!) greedy Americans.
The book must have made some impression at the time — even though you can read it for free online, several book sellers offer it in both hardcover and softcover even now, 125 years later.
