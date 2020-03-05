From The Daily Astorian, Sunday, March 5, 1882:
• Captain and Mrs. Veysey, of the foundered bark Corsica, will return to England overland from San Francisco, leaving here on the next steamer. Their visit to Astoria will doubtless be remembered by them for years to come.
That it will be a kindly remembrance we are led to hope from the fact that their little babe, born on the ill-fated ship while lying in this harbor, is to be baptized in the Presbyterian Church this morning by the Rev. J. V. Milligan, and the name bestowed is Astoria Veysey.
Note: The 13-year-old British barkentine Corsica, under the command of Capt. W. H. Vessey (alternate spelling), left Astoria Feb. 21, 1882, and ran hard aground while crossing the Columbia River Bar under tow by the tug Astoria during heavy seas. The damage caused the bark to founder about 12 miles southwest of Cape Hancock (now Cape Disappointment).
Capt. Vessey's wife and infant were returned to Astoria on the Astoria. The Fearless stayed with the bark until midnight, at which time the order was given to abandon ship. By then the Corsica was still floating, but had 10 feet of water in the hold. She sank the next morning at 5 a.m. (bit.ly/LewDry)
While Capt. Vessey and his family escaped unscathed, another report in The Daily Astorian mentioned one of the crew members, who was not as fortunate:
"Hogg, one of the crew of the bark Corsica, has been locked up in the Portland jail for being crazy. It is supposed that he was drugged by shanghiers, yet his diary, which is full of notes concerning the wreck of the bark, shows that his mind has been greatly troubled over the misfortune of his vessel." One can't help but wonder what happened to that diary — it would have made some pretty interesting reading.
