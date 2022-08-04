Ear: Tourist

The historic Astoria ferry, Tourist No. 2, capsized on the Astoria waterfront on July 28.

According to her 1997 National Register of Historic Places application, the wooden-hulled vessel was built in 1924 for Swedish immigrant Fritz Elfving to join his new ferry service across the Columbia River.

