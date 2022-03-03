On the evening of Feb. 28, 1881, a "disastrous collision" on the Columbia River occurred about 10 miles above Rainier, near Willow Bar, between the large steamship Oregon, heading up river, and the small steamer Clatsop Chief, with a large scow in tow, heading down river, that resulted in the deaths of four men.
The account of the tragedy comes from Capt. William E. Mitchell, master of the Clatsop Chief, who was interviewed soon afterwards, The Daily Astorian reported on March 2.
He claimed he spotted the Oregon, moving at a good clip, coming at him, and that his signal lights were burning. He had to get out of the way, so he headed for the Oregon's port side. The Oregon gave a one-whistle signal, meaning the Clatsop Chief should be heading for the starboard side, instead.
Capt. Mitchell put his wheel over hard in response, but it was too late; the Clatsop Chief and scow couldn't clear the Oregon's bow in time, and the steamer hit the scow midship, cut it in half "like a knife," and then rammed into the Clatsop Chief, almost cutting her in two, as well.
Both the scow and the little steamer immediately sank. The 13 men aboard both vessels were thrown into the water, and were struggling to survive.
The alarm went off on the Oregon just before the collision, and the captain reversed the propeller quickly, but it took some time and distance before she could come to a full stop and lower the lifeboats.
The crew of the Oregon rushed to rescue the survivors, but were only able to save nine of them. Despite his explanations, Capt. Mitchell's lack of judgment was blamed for causing the collision and deaths.
In mid-March, the Clatsop Chief was raised. Her bow was missing, and a boiler, but her engines survived the collision. With significant repairs, the newspaper predicted, "she will be in splendid condition to return to her labors."