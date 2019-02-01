Ever wonder how Oregon is doing in the Bigfoot sightings department?
Well, a Sasquatch was spotted by a woman in Vernonia at 7:30 a.m. on June 24, 2018. The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization ruled it a Class A sighting, which is as good as it gets (bit.ly/bigvern).
Here’s what she reported: “I let my dog out at about 6 a.m. this morning, he usually stays out 1-2 hours but demanded back in immediately. About 7:30, and there was the strong smell of sewage and I could hear branches breaking along the side of my home …
“I got up and went to the bathroom, as I was walking in I could see something and took a closer look. A large animal, blackish, walking upright going up the hill into the cemetery behind my home.”
BFRO investigator Scott Taylor spoke to her at length the same day, and documented her account in detail. “There is no doubt,” he concluded, “that this witness was fortunate enough to view a Sasquatch walking by.”
Just so you know, the last BFRO report for a Class A Bigfoot sighting in Clatsop County was in September 1993 near Fort Stevens. Is Sasquatch avoiding us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.