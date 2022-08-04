Ear: Balloon

The Daily Morning Astorian of Monday, Aug. 4, 1890, mentions a Sunday evening balloon ascension, "witnessed by (hundreds of) saints and sinners," gathered at the courthouse square.

The balloon inflated in only 14 minutes. The aeronaut, 28-year-old Arthur Cosgrove, rose quickly, but was forced to escape and descend in his parachute, as the gusting wind alarmingly tipped the balloon.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.