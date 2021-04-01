Fun rerun: The wreck of the 343-foot Russian cargo ship Vaslav Vorovsky on April 3, 1941, occurred when the ship's steering mechanism jammed while outbound on the Columbia River Bar. She ran hard aground on Peacock Spit, not far from Cape Disappointment on the Washington state coast.
No lives were lost, and the 37-man crew was rescued. Capt. J. Tokareff insisted on staying aboard, but wisely skedaddled after 24 hours. The ship quickly broke up and disgorged some machinery and tools and her legacy, thousands of cases of lard that washed ashore.
"One local, Harry Smith, remembers working around the clock with a group of friends to transport and store around 2,000 cases of lard," according to FluxStories.com,"which they later sold to an Astoria bakery for $4 (about $71 now) a case.
"To this day, a number of Long Beach Peninsula locals have memories of eating pies and pastries made with shortening from the doomed Vaslav Vorovsky." (bit.ly/vaslov1, bit.ly/vaslov2) (In One Ear, 3/29/19).