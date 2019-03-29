The wreck of the 343-foot Russian cargo ship Vaslov (aka Vazlov) Verovsky on April 3, 1941, occurred when the steering mechanism jammed while outbound on the Columbia River bar. She ran hard aground on Peacock Spit, not far from Cape Disappointment.
No lives were lost, and the 37-man crew was rescued. Capt. Tokareff insisted on staying aboard, but wisely skedaddled after 24 hours. The ship quickly broke up and disgorged its legacy, thousands of cases of lard that washed ashore.
“One local, Harry Smith, remembers working around the clock with a group of friends to transport and store around two thousand cases of lard,” FluxStories.com says, “which they later sold to an Astoria bakery for $4 a case.
“To this day, a number of Long Beach Peninsula locals have memories of eating pies and pastries made with shortening from the doomed Vazlov Verovsky.” (bit.ly/vaslov1, bit.ly/vaslov2)
