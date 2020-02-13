In the Friday, Feb. 13, 1885 edition of The Daily Astorian, this grim little notice:
"J. W. Murray hangs today at Portland for the murder of his brother-in-law, A. Yenke."
An account of how Mr. Murray found himself in this lethal predicament was discovered in the Friday, Dec. 5, 1884 edition of the Sacramento Daily Union (bit.ly/SDUmurray).
Mr. Murray and his wife were separated, and she would not come back to him. Incensed, he threatened to kill anyone he found in his wife's company.
She ignored his threats, and attended a ball, anyway. Her brother, Alfred Yenke, also attended the festivities, and performing his brotherly duty, walked her home.
Mr. Murray, who was extremely inebriated at the time, not to mention insanely jealous, shot and killed his brother-in-law after drunkenly mistaking him for being his wife's potential suitor.
He was arrested immediately, charged with first degree murder and sentenced to death. Judicial appeals were made, and lost. He was doomed.
"As the sentence of the Circuit Court has been sustained," the Sacramento newspaper reported, "nothing now can save Murray from the gallows but death or executive clemency."
Neither reprieve occurred, and he was duly hung on Feb. 13, 1885 (bit.ly/jwmurray).
A little research revealed that the death penalty for first degree murder became a statute in 1864. Oregon had already moved from territory status to statehood in 1859, and settlement was well under way.
County sheriffs were in charge of handling executions from 1864 to 1903, when the Oregon Legislature felt the need to curb attendance at public hangings by moving all executions to the penitentiary in Salem.
James E. Kingsley, who killed a police officer, was the last person to be executed by hanging in Oregon on Oct. 30, 1931. After his death, the state retired the gallows and began using lethal gas.
While the death penalty still exists in Oregon, according to the Oregon.gov website, the last person executed was convicted murderer Harry Charles Moore, who was given a lethal injection on May 16, 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.