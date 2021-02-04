Since the seemingly endless pandemic continues, it behooves us to keep ourselves entertained at home, instead of falling into the doldrums.
And, marine wildlife drone photographer Capt. Domenic Biagini, aka DolphinDroneDom, offers an enchanting doldrum-smasher with "2020 Whale Watching Documentary: A Year In My Life" on YouTube at bit.ly/CaptDom. A screenshot is shown.
Biagini, who is also the owner and founder at Gone Whale Watching in San Diego (gonewhalewatching.com), captains the whale-watching tour boat and is one of a crew who fly the drone that films the whales so blithely being whales.
"It may sound cliché, but I realize I am one of the most fortunate people in the world to get to do something I love each and every day," Biagini observed, while narrating the video. "Each shriek of joy from one of my passengers brings me a level of happiness I wish I could adequately explain to you, but it is the best feeling in the world."
So is watching his documentary.