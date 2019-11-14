Paige Mino is a National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration seasonal research assistant for the Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program.
It was mid-October, she wrote in a blog post (bit.ly/PaigeMino) when she was let off on Bird Island, in the Pearl and Hermes Atoll area, to do a survey. The islet is so small it only takes four minutes to walk around it.
While doing her roundabout looking for seals, she found a glass bottle at the high tide line. Not unusual, with so much marine debris around. But wait … it had a message inside. When she got back to camp, she finally opened the bottle.
The message, dated June 15, 1998, included a photo and notes from a kindergarten class in North Bend, Washington. The bottle and photo are shown, courtesy of Paige Mino, who is also pictured.
"Two months or so after I found the bottle, I was able to get in contact with the teacher … Mrs. Mary-Lee Johnson," Paige wrote. "… She told me that her husband was the one to send out the bottle. He was sailing in the 1998 Pacific Cup race from San Francisco to Hawaii when he tossed the bottle overboard somewhere past the continental shelf."
So how did the bottle wind up on Bird Island? "The North Pacific Gyre is how," Paige explained. "Living in this atoll and seeing first-hand the impact that marine debris has on the environment is a saddening experience, which is why it's nice to find a little bottle of treasure in a sea of trash."
"Mary-Lee is visiting Hawaii later this year, and the possibility of meeting her is exciting for me," Paige added. "Through currents and winds, who knew I'd make a new friend in the middle of the ocean."
