From The Daily Morning Astorian, Nov. 5, 1885, a glimpse of not-so everyday life:
• At noon yesterday a gust of wind swept over the hill, and a storm of hail danced and rattled on the roofs and sidewalks; the fire alarm rang out, and the cry was heard, "the courthouse is on fire."
The children from the Cedar Street School were just out, and came trooping down the hill; the fire department rushed headlong with the apparatus, everyone was out and on deck; the bells rang, the whistles blew, the hail fell, the wind roared and things were as lively as they usually get.
Smoke was issuing from the jail, and the first in found brave Barbara Frazier had set fire to the mattress in her cell, and was smothering.
She was dragged out and brought back to life, the fire was put out, the hail stopped, the children went to their dinners, the apparatus was housed, the wind lulled and when 751 people from Uniontown and Upper Astoria got to the courthouse and wanted to know where the fire was, no one could tell.
Barbara ought to be sent to the asylum before she does any more mischief.
Note: Just as today, the jail and the courthouse were next to each other. Pictured, courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society, the original wooden courthouse in Astoria circa 1888; the courthouse used today was built at the same location in 1904.
The wooden county jail building (shown at left and inset) was built in 1882. It was replaced in 1914, at the same site, by what is now the Oregon Film Museum, known as the "Goonie" jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.