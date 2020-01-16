An interesting local history tidbit was found perusing the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum Facebook page, and the accompanying photo (shown) had this caption: "Undated photo of travelers on the old Ecola road enduring one of the 111 infamous hairpin turns." Dramamine, anyone?
The road was also known as the toll road, or the Elk Creek road, and wound its way from Seaside down the coast to Cannon Beach. In fact, at the time, it was the only way to get there.
"The 'new highway,' completed in 1950," the post says, "finally eliminated all of those curves that had plagued anyone traveling to and from Cannon Beach.
"The new road had several interesting effects. For one thing, up until the 1950s retirees had tended to shun Cannon Beach because it had lacked medical facilities. Now, with travel time to Seaside and Astoria much reduced, that was less the case."
