"A 50-pound, olive ridley sea turtle was found 1 mile north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Hammond," Tiffany Boothe, of the Seaside Aquarium, wrote. "The turtle was found by Samuel K. Gardner."
"Found him buried, about to be eaten by bald eagle," Samuel posted on his Facebook page. "Went back for a bucket to wash him and phone service. Called emergency services, and a rescue was sent." While waiting, Samuel was joined by Alec and Corinne Reeves, who were walking on the beach.
"The aquarium quickly geared up to retrieve the turtle, but with the incoming tide and heavy surf, it was going to be challenging to get onto the beach," Tiffany explained.
"As the tide continued to come in, and the surf raged up the beach, Samuel and Alec decided that it would be best to get the turtle to a more secure location. Usually, it is best not to move a sea turtle until responders arrive, but in this case it was necessary if the turtle was going to survive.
"Samuel and Alec carried the turtle over a mile, and were able to meet up with the responding staff from Seaside Aquarium." Samuel is pictured in a photo by Corinne.
"The turtle was quickly loaded up and taken to the Seaside Aquarium for evaluation," Tiffany continued. "It was one of the most active sea turtles staff at the aquarium had dealt with in a long time, which was an uplifting sign."
"Rescuers said most finds have 10% of survival," Samuel noted, "but he looked really healthy, and I did (the) right thing. I named him 'Bobby.'"
"Thirty minutes after the turtle arrived at Seaside Aquarium, staff was informed that not only was the Oregon Coast Aquarium (in Newport) ready and prepared to take in cold-stunned sea turtles," Tiffany said, "but that they had another olive ridley sea turtle en route …"
Staff members from the Seaside Aquarium quickly drove the turtle down to Newport. "While we are all hopeful for the recovery and release," Tiffany added, "everyone involved knows that this turtle has a long road ahead."