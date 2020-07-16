After a story ran in this column about an 1896 day trip from Ilwaco, Washington, to long-gone Flavel, Oregon, Astorian Wayne Mitts, who is 91 and grew up in Hammond, called to say he remembers the stories he was told as a child about the old days … and the Flavel Hotel, and the town of Flavel. He noted that most people nowadays don’t have a clue where the town of Flavel really was. Of course, he’s right.
A little research in the summer 1991 edition of Cumtux, a publication of the Clatsop County Historical Society, revealed quite a bit about Flavel — one of the most interesting tidbits being that it was originally on the west shore of Youngs Bay, established in 1895.
By 1896, it had moved to the present-day Hammond area, and the enormous hotel was under construction. Despite having a railroad terminal and a number of docks, Flavel, after some successes, never found lasting glory as either a seaport or for rail transport, and gradually failed. Shown, the hotel, courtesy of the historical society.
The docks were torn down in 1930. The hotel was demolished in 1937, yet lives on … many Warrenton houses were built with its lumber.
So where was Flavel, exactly? Tansy Point, as Mr. Mitt correctly recalls. “I’ve seen a lot of history,” he said. “There are a lot of stories there, I’ll tell you.”
