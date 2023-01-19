Ear: Handcyclist

A handcyclist, Tom Sayre, 57, of Warrenton, was featured in an article, "Because of Cycling, I’m a Paraplegic, and Because of Handcycling, I Live a More Fulfilled Life," on Bicycling.com

"I cycle for the love of cycling, the challenge of every ascent, the excitement of each downhill, and all the discoveries that are made along the flats. The exercise is good, too! … I really haven't stopped riding since I began around the age of 7, except for a period of time after I broke my back."

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.