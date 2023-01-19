A handcyclist, Tom Sayre, 57, of Warrenton, was featured in an article, "Because of Cycling, I’m a Paraplegic, and Because of Handcycling, I Live a More Fulfilled Life," on Bicycling.com
"I cycle for the love of cycling, the challenge of every ascent, the excitement of each downhill, and all the discoveries that are made along the flats. The exercise is good, too! … I really haven't stopped riding since I began around the age of 7, except for a period of time after I broke my back."
A bicycle accident in the 1980s left him a paraplegic. With a wheelchair, he went back to college, which is where he discovered handcycling, and … "for more than 30 years, I’ve enjoyed being fully engaged in parks and trails … After each ride, I feel recharged both physically and mentally.
"I'm not just a user, but also a contributor. Currently, I'm serving on Oregon State’s Accessibility Standards and Design Guidelines Advisory Committee, helping the state draft its first standards for accessible outdoor recreation. I also currently serve on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee and Clatsop County's Recreational Lands Advisory Committee.
"… I cycle every week. Sometimes it's difficult to get going, especially in bad weather, but I've never regretted a single ride! When I get my new handcycle, my goal is to step it up to twice a week … One of my motivators is sharing the cycling experience with my kids, and creating the next generation of responsible cyclists."
His three tips that helped him through his handcycling journey are: Don't give up; never say you can't; and stop the excuses. Good advice for life, as well. (Photo: Tom Sayre)