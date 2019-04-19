From the April 19, 1987 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian, an anonymous letter about a trip to the town of McGowan, Washington:
“(I) landed at the dock of P. J. McGowan & Sons‘ cannery at Chinook point, and was met by Mr. McGowan, senior, and invited to a look about the cannery and grounds.
“The interior of the cannery is being whitewashed, and the machinery put in order for the season. Upstairs can-making is going on; in another part nets and seines are being made and repaired. Back of the cannery are thousands of feet of wire netting for fish traps …
“They have several traps below their place, in Baker’s Bay, and their seining ground is on the beach in front of the cannery, extending up the river two miles. The cannery is built on solid ground some 200 feet from high-water mark, which looks odd to one accustomed to seeing canneries on piles.
“There is a large sewer under the cannery, which carries off all refuse matter; water is supplied from a large spring on the hill about seven hundred yards from the cannery.
“There is a wharf 800 feet long, leading from the cannery to deep water, where there is a small building which answers for a storehouse in shipping their salmon and receiving supplies.
“After having enjoyed half an hour’s stroll about the place, which is a lovely little spot, I boarded the steamer again …”
Note: This cannery, built in the mid-1880s by Patrick James McGowan (who also owned three other canneries), evolved into the small town of McGowan, which included St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a store, a school, residences (including McGowan’s), a large dormitory/mess hall for cannery workers, and a good-sized vegetable garden.
The town began to fade when the railroad tunnel went through in the early 1900s, and it was easier to get to Chinook and Ilwaco. By 1911, there was no longer a cannery, and the once-thriving town slowly faded into obscurity. Now, all that remains of McGowan is St. Mary’s, standing sentinel near the Chinook tunnel. (bit.ly/jpmcgowan)
