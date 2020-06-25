From The Daily Astorian, June 25, 1879:
• Yesterday we were shown by Mr. Geo. W. Hume and Capt. Jas. Williams a young shad … which is the first shad that has ever been reported caught in the Columbia River. … Where it came from is a mystery.
We have never heard of any shad being put in any other than the Sacramento River, and if it came from there it has strayed a long way from its hatching station. As a luxury, this is even better than the salmon. We hope to hear of many more of them in the Columbia.
Note: Hume was an Astoria cannery owner. Shad were introduced into the Sacramento River in 1871; they were first seen in the Columbia River in 1876. And, the men's wish came true in abundance. In 2019, 7.5 million 18-inch shad crossed Bonneville Dam. (bit.ly/colshad1, bit.ly/colshad2)
