‘Some people get all the talents and the good looks,” my former newsroom colleague Patrick Webb light-heartedly teased. “I’m talking about Sergey Antonov, the red-headed cello player who has been such a popular star at the annual summer concerts in Astoria these past few years.”
“As well as playing concerts around the world, recording CDs, and climbing mountains (including Mount Hood),” Patrick explained, “the young Russian-born musician apparently found time to write a children’s book called ‘Seven Little Sisters.’ He intended it just for the enjoyment of his son, Noah, but, as he told the audience during a recent concert at Astoria’s Liberty Theatre, once his wife Nika had edited it, Antonov said he ‘made the mistake of telling my mother.’”
Pictured, courtesy of Patrick Webb, the cover of the book, and Sergey, signing autographs at the Liberty. Behind him are the other members of his Hermitage Trio, Ilya Kazantsev and Misha Keylin, left.
“Sergey’s mom — Maria Zhuravleva, his first cello teacher when he was growing up in Moscow — insisted he try to publish it. The book is cleverly illustrated by Ukrainian artist Olya Grebennik, and tells the delightful story of the C Major Family.”
“He’s a man,” Patrick noted, “of many talents.”
