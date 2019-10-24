Friday is the 113th anniversary of the commercial sailing vessel Peter Iredale (pictured in its prime) running aground on Clatsop Spit. It's a well-known landmark, but how much do you know about the man it was named for? The Iredale family website, iredale.de, provided some insight, and his photo.
Business magnate Peter Iredale (1823-1899), of shipowners P. Iredale & Porter of Liverpool, England, started his career at age 17 working on ships. One obituary said that while he was super cargo and coast master on the West African coast … "he was a man of great vigour and possessed an iron constitution.
"He fought down fearlessly, almost scornfully, attacks of all kinds, recovering from Yellow Jack, coast fevers, and other troubles, until he became almost immured from decease."
A less savory aspect of Mr. Iredale's West African adventures was the accusation by Capt. Frank H. Shaw, in his biography, that Iredale made his fortune in the slave trade; he also referred to Iredale as a "shameless opportunist" and a "flint-hearted miser."
No one knows if the slave trade accusation is true … but some wondered how Iredale financed his fleet of windjammers so speedily during that period.
"… He was a great individualist with a wide knowledge of humanity,” A. Leon Marsh, an executive at P. Iredale & Porter, wrote in his memoir.
Iredale's memory was "astonishing," Marsh recalled, as he could remember exactly what ships were carrying, even those that had been away from home port for over a year.
Marsh also noted the shipowner’s "Spartan nature," evidenced by refusing to cancel an appointment in London, even though he was "crippled with gout, his leg swathed up in bandages," and having to prop his leg up on the train ride into town.
"He was non-conformist ... a man of the old type," Marsh concluded, "straight as an arrow, open hearted, and always had a cheerful word to say."
