The Daily Morning Astorian, on June 25, 1896, reported on a "Merry Yacht Excursion," led by Astoria cannery owner J. O. Hanthorn in his new launch.
The impromptu gala event started in Ilwaco, Washington, where Hanthorn began "scurrying about the streets" gathering up friends for a trip to Flavel, Oregon. Among the notable party-goers were cannery owner A. J. Megler and Astoria physician Dr. Alfred Kinney.
Flavel was at one time a tourist hot spot on the North Coast, near Hammond, where an enormous and elegant three-story hotel was built in 1896. A photo of the completed hotel is shown. An adjoining building featured a swimming pool, bowling alley and saloon; a tennis court and a riding academy were also available for the guests' enjoyment. The town failed and was absorbed by Warrenton in 1918 (bit.ly/1896flavel).
"There was just enough wind to make a ripple on the water," an along-for-the-ride reporter wrote, "and the hundreds of fishing boats with sails spread, which thickly dotted the bay, was a novel sight to both stranger and home people."
"The hotel building is rapidly assuming proportions, and the second story is well along towards completion," the reporter noted upon arrival at Flavel. The pilings for the large dock were being driven, and the rail grade was ready, although the rails had not yet arrived.
"The house is artistic in design. … Windows and doors are large, and a large veranda extends around the entire building. Besides the large office, reading rooms, dining rooms etc., there will be 52 bed chambers."
"On the return trip the launch proved herself a good sailer, and steamed up the bay at a rapid rate," the reporter concluded. "A splendid view was had of Saddle Mountain and Onion Peak, and Miss Edith Conn, in the way of a souvenir, sketched the scene on a shingle, for want of better material.
"After landing at the dock, Mr. Hanthorn's guests tendered him a resolution of thanks for their pleasant outing, and were loud in their praises of the beautiful boat, which is a one of the handsomest on the river."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.