While the Pilgrims may have made a big deal about that first sit-down Thanksgiving dinner with local Native Americans in New England in 1621, nobody took the time to write down the date.
Perhaps the oversight was due to the monumental indigestion that must have followed that three-day gastronomic blowout with all the trimmings, which included lobster, seal and swans on the menu.
And — aside from President George Washington declaring Nov. 26, 1789, as a national day of Thanksgiving — for decades the date, or dates, for Thanksgiving events was a rather iffy affair, varying from colony to colony and state to state.
Most people probably don't know that it was President Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, during the Civil War, who declared that the last Thursday in November would be the official date for a national Thanksgiving Day.
The date remained constant for almost 100 years, until President Franklin Delano Roosevelt came along. In 1939, he decided Thanksgiving should be on the third Thursday, to stimulate Christmas shopping in what were still difficult economic times, post-Depression.
The change was grimly received, to put it politely — people sneeringly called it Franksgiving — so in 1941, Roosevelt relented and moved Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday in November — where it has remained ever since. (bit.ly/TDayhist)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.