From Jan. 23, 2015: Remember the fourth USS Astoria-CL-90, “Mighty Ninety”? The vessel was a light cruiser that served in the Pacific Fleet during World War II after the 1942 sinking of the third USS Astoria, “Nasty Asty,” off Guadalcanal.
In previous stories about the CL-90, the Ear has referred to Mighty90.com, partially because of the evocative photos of daily life on the vessel during wartime. Recently, Daily Astorian reporter Kyle Spurr discovered an article on NorthJersey.com about one of the best photographers featured on the website, Herman Schnipper, now 91 years old and living in Hackensack, New Jersey. He is pictured in a self-portrait, taken in the darkroom on the USS Astoria, courtesy of Mighty90.com
The story is about Schnipper’s concerns for the fate of his 1,500 prints taken aboard the USS Astoria. “I don’t want them to be put in a box and forgotten,” he said. “I want to show people the war.”
And he has shown us, even here in Astoria. He donated 30 of his prints to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, four of which are on permanent display in the naval history gallery.
“It always seemed to me his photographs captured the look and feel from the sailors’ perspective,” museum curator Jeff Smith told NorthJersey.com. “There’s something compelling about his images. Yes, they capture everyday occurrences aboard a ship, but there is something more.”
The collection could possibly end up at the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (nmajmh.org) in Washington, D.C., but nothing is settled yet, and the family is getting anxious because of Schnipper’s age and infirmity. They’d like him to get some recognition for his work before he dies.
“He’s nothing short of a national treasure,” declared Brent Jones, creator of Mighty90.com. “Herman’s a genuine man who did an amazing job capturing an important era in our history.”
Note: Herman Schnipper died Aug. 24, 2016 (bit.ly/hschnipper). A search of the National Museum of American Jewish Military History website for his name gives zero results; an email asking if Schnipper’s work was there received no reply.
