"'The Goonies' Re-enactment Drama Nabs Fox Pilot Pickup," a recent Hollywood Reporter headline says (bit.ly/goonpilot). "Fox has handed out a pilot order to an untitled drama about a substitute teacher who, with three students, attempts to re-enact The Goonies." (Part of an old Goonies movie poster is shown.)
Several Goonies-related folks are involved here: Warner Bros. TV and Amblin TV are involved (Warner Bros. studio and Amblin Entertainment produced the movie). And, Amblin Entertainment co-founder is Steven Spielberg, executive producer of "The Goonies."
Pilot co-producers include Richard Donner, director of "The Goonies," and his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner.
Part of the official summary: "Over the course of the season of the potential series, (the teacher and students') passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams."
File this under "Wait and See."
