The Ear bets you didn’t know there was a woman in town recently who’s on an unusual mission. She’s Jennifer Gunn from Madison, Ohio, who’s been traveling all over the U.S. and Canada for more than a year documenting different domestic sheep breeds, according to LancasterFarming.com in Pennsylvania (bit.ly/gunnsheep). Gunn was at a “coffee shop near Astoria,” when the writer interviewed her by phone for the story.
“I was storm-dodging” in Astoria, she told the Ear. She actually came to Oregon to see some Polled Dorset sheep in Scio, the last breed she checked on the North American segment of what she calls The Great Sheep Expedition (@jenfindingsheep).
In all, she set out to document all 21 breeds native to the U.S., and seven in Canada, according to her website (jenniferagunn.com). She’s covered about 60,000 miles, and has submitted the sheep breeds’ DNA, fleece, photos and data to several databases already. But she’s not done, by any means, since there are over 1,000 domestic sheep breeds worldwide.
“ … We have met the most amazing people with wonderful stories of how they became involved in the sheep world,” she wrote. “Their passion for their sheep and their way of life is inspiring. I can only hope our little project can help them in some small way, even if only to share their stories.”
