A nostalgic trip back in time with a posting in the Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1883 edition of The Daily Astorian:
New Year's in Astoria — Seldom has there been a more perfect day in any locality than that which dawned upon Astoria last Monday.
For three or four days previous, a cutting wind from the east had driven the fogs to sea and filled the air with frost, but by New Year's the keen asperity of the blast had been tempered to a mellow sunlight glow that brought everyone out in full force.
The streets were crowded all day with good-natured groups wending their way from house to house in accordance with the good old custom of keeping "open house on New Year's Day."
In places of public resort, the seductive eggnog and "Tom and Jerry" were dispensed, and made glad the hearts of man, and at the hotels and restaurants an abundance of good cheer greeted the guests.
