"Since the purchase and remodel of the Gearhart Bowling Alley six years ago, the new owners offered a $300 cash incentive to the first person to bowl a perfect game score of 300, which is 12 strikes in a row," Astorian Shelly Wolff wrote. "On June 8, that was achieved by John Trent (who also lives in Astoria) by bowling a perfect game of 300!"
That's quite a feat. The Ear wondered if he had ever bowled a perfect game before. "As a young child," Shelly explained, "his mom would take him to watch his grandparents bowl, and leagues, quite often.
"As he got a little older — old enough to ride his bike — he would ride his bike from Seaside, where he lived, to Gearhart Lanes to bowl about three times a week, all in his own.
"At 13, he got a job working as a busboy at Gearhart Lanes. He worked split shifts, and instead of riding home between shifts, he would stay and bowl in between his shifts. He bowled in the Saturday junior leagues from age 6 to 16. He also bowled in the junior Pro-Am tournaments with his grandfather, Virgil Lowe and friend, Dale Ballou."
This is his third time achieving a perfect score. The first time he was 17, the second time he was 30, and this time he's 46.
If you're wondering what the odds are of bowling a perfect game, here you go: The odds for a Professional Bowlers Association bowler are 460 to 1; it's 11,500 to 1 for the average bowler (bit.ly/score300).
