"On July 10, a dedication of two memorials was held at NeCus' Park's village site," sculptor/stone mason Patrick Costello wrote. "The basalt and bronze memorials speak to the Clatsop-Nehalem village site and its name … The bronze plaques are set in large stones, one weighing 9,800 pounds."
In January 1806, while looking for a beached whale, the Lewis and ClarkExpedition visited this village, which is on the north end of Cannon Beach, along Ecola Creek, behind the old grade school at 268 Beaver St. Visitors are greeted by a 10-foot carved cedar "welcome pole," with arms extended, commemorating when the local tribes used to visit each other.
The inscription on one of the new plaques: "A place for gathering. For countless generations tribal people rested and socialized here at NeCus' before or after their arduous 7-mile paddle through the turning ocean around Tillamook Head. They would pull their canoes to this beach and call out for permission to come ashore.
"They were greeted by villagers who are accustomed to hosting and trading with guests from places near and far. Cannon Beach still hosts travelers from the Northwest and beyond, while the Clatsop-Nehalem people, including descendants of NeCus' villagers, still gather here to share their traditions, stories and songs with visitors from near and far."