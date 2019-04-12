‘I recently read with interest news articles about the memorial service for Gordon Huggins (pictured, inset, by Lee LaFollette), retired Coast Guard member and sole survivor of the Triumph disaster,” Ron Spahman of Kelso, Washington, wrote.
“I remember that stormy night long ago, Jan. 12, 1961. I was a young boy living in a beach house in Seaview, Washington. My mother and I were leaning out an upstairs window looking out at the ocean in the darkness. The wind was howling through the trees, and military planes were flying out over the ocean dropping ominous red aerial flares. We knew something serious was happening (and) the next morning we sadly heard of all the men and boats lost that night.”
The lifeboat Triumph (pictured), sent out to rescue the fishing vessel Mermaid on the Columbia River bar, capsized, killing five of the six aboard. Two were lost from the Mermaid.
“Later that morning, I went down to the ocean. On the beach, just south of the Seaview beach approach, floating in a crab hole, was a long wood boat pike pole. The boat pole, which had one end snapped off, had intricate naval rope work on it. I knew it was off one of the Coast Guard boats. I took it home and it was in my garage for over 35 years.
“One day a friend of mine said he knew a Clark County deputy, Gordon Huggins … of the Triumph. I told my friend the story of finding the boat pole on the beach, and he conveyed that story to Gordon.
“I met Gordon the next week, and when I opened the trunk of my car and he looked at the pole, he had a look of amazement on his face. He said, ‘That is the boat pole off my boat!’ He said he knew the man who did the rope work on it … and I gave it to him.
“Years later, while visiting the Columbia River Maritime Museum, I saw the pole hanging on the wall at the Triumph exhibit. It’s fitting it’s in a place of honor.”
