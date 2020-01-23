From the Jan. 23, 1887 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
"Four years ago, Capt. Bergman and his daughter were washed overboard from the vessel the captain was commanding, in a storm off Cape Flattery. A sailor named Brown rescued them from drowning.
"About a month ago the Harvey Mills foundered off that same terrible coast, and Brown the sailor, was one of the three that were tossed about on the stormy water. They were saved, and as luck would have it, it was Capt. Bergman, now of the ship Majestic, that saved them.
"Each man had saved the other's life, and the meeting, as can be readily imagined, was a pleasant one."
Note: Brown's rescue was miraculous. When the Harvey Mills foundered on Dec. 14, 1886, eight escaped on two hastily built rafts; 12 stayed on board. The next morning, one raft and the ship were gone.
Jacob Brown and the remaining crewmen were adrift for four days with no food or water, with seas constantly breaking over them. One went insane and jumped overboard to his death; Brown and the rest were rescued by Capt. Bergman. (bit.ly/LewDry)
