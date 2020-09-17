"Here's my dilemma," Diane Jette wrote to Liisa Penner, archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society. "There's this historically significant icon, Paul Bunyan, on well-traveled U.S. Highway 26, standing in front of despoiled land and a building."
She's referring to the spot in Elsie where Oney's Restaurant was in the past, and, more recently, until 2013 apparently, the location of Oney's Roadhouse, owned by Steve Pitkin. The giant Paul Bunyan figure was on top of her restaurant sign.
The original restaurant was named after former owner Lenora "Oney" (Kelly) Normand Camberg (1908-2003), pictured, who was a larger-than-life Clatsop County businesswoman.
"Oney was a character, well loved by everyone," Liisa recalled. "I got a chance to meet her, and tried to record an interview with her, but she was so busy at the restaurant that all I got was the clanking of dishes."
Apparently Oney was the one who originally put the giant Paul Bunyan sign there. Where she got it, or who created it, seems to be lost to history.
"Is there any help to restore this sign to a position of respect," Diane wonders, "or have it moved to somewhere matching the caring it deserves? Does it have an historical designation? Federal, state, county?"
If anyone has any information about the sign, or its origin, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com
