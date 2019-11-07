North Coast singer Maggie Kitson is still battling cancer. "As many of you know, my mother Maggie had surgery in April 2018 to remove a cancerous tumor from her colon," her daughter, Bridget Kitson, wrote on Maggie's GoFundMe page, "Help Maggie beat cancer" at bit.ly/MaggieK
"During the removal they also found several cancerous lymph nodes, which led to her being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer that has metastasized. … The oncologist gave an estimate of a one-year life expectancy, or two to three years with chemotherapy.
"Maggie has chosen not to do chemotherapy at this time, but is instead pursuing alternative therapies with a naturopathic oncologist in Portland. Unfortunately, these therapies are not covered by her insurance."
The tumors are growing, and new ones are appearing, making it difficult for Maggie to work. The money raised on GoFundMe will be used to support her and help pay for her medical treatment.
In addition, there is a local fundraiser, "Maggie's Night," on Saturday at the Cannon Beach American Legion, 1216 S. Hemlock St., which features a silent auction from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $15 per person.
"Through all of this, Maggie has managed to maintain a positive attitude with the help of her amazing friends, and the healing power of music," Bridget added. "She wants you all to know how incredibly grateful she is for all the support from her community and fans. Especially the folks who show up to all her gigs, time and time again, to convey their love."
(0) comments
