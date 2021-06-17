"KMUN listener Levi Lippold, development director Susan Peterson (pictured) and board member Todd Lippold have been out picking up trash on highways," a press release from KMUN reported.
"Combining a passion for KMUN and having a healthy environment, the small but enthusiastic crew have been out with their safety vests and yellow bags, cleaning up along the first 2 miles of (U.S.) Highway 26, and for 2 miles north of the Del Rey Beach turnoff on (U.S.) Highway 101."
At each of those locations, you'll see a sign saying KMUN has adopted that section of the highway. Susan is shown, accompanied by a truck full of trash after a couple of hours along Highway 101.
"It's fun, good exercise and exciting to take a little ownership of a couple of stretches of highways that we can put the station's name on and maintain for our community," Todd said.
"Maybe, when people see the signs, or us out there cleaning, it will make a positive impression about keeping our environment natural, clean and beautiful."