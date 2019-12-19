This is such a good idea it bears repeating: The Coos Bay World newspaper lauds artist and photographer Steven Michael Smith, who has designed Christmas trees for the North Bend Library for the last decade, for coming up with a new concept this year, a "Beach Trash Tree" — decorated with washed up items he picked up while hiking along the beaches and dunes with his dogs (tinyurl.com/trashtree). Photos of the tree are courtesy of Gary Sharp at the library.
At first Steven thought he would mainly find flotsam from the 2011 Japanese tsunami, but that wasn't the case at all. Most of what he picked up came from fishing and crabbing gear.
“As an artist,” he noted, “I knew there was potential to do something creative with such colorful trash and debris.” Mission accomplished. (In One Ear, Dec. 19, 2014)
