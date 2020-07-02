From The Daily Morning Astorian, July 4, 1885:
• A quiet Fourth in Astoria. Citizens cannot be too careful about fire.
Which would probably have been difficult, considering:
• This advertisement: Fireworks! Flags, American shields, bunting festooning, transparent lanterns, Montgolfier balloons, fireworks! All descriptions in immense variety, at rock bottom prices at Adler's Crystal Palace.
Note: Montgolfier balloons are named after the Montgolfier brothers, Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne, who launched the first hot air ballon (pictured) in France in 1783. Fire was used to heat the air in the ballon to make it rise. (bit.ly/fireballoon)
• And this: At dusk yesterday evening, the air was very still, and a fire balloon, sent up from Adler's store, rose slowly till it was about a thousand feet in the air, where it struck a current of air that carried it with great speed to the south.
For 2020, please stay away from "fire balloons," and have a quiet, and safe, Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.