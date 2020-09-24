The Daily Astorian, Sept. 24, 1882, "Served Him Right:"
• "Capt." Gorman, of the Norton House, in Portland, was fined $25 (about $640 today) and costs, in the police court of that city, last Thursday, for slapping B. A. Seaborg, of Ilwaco, Washington Territory, in the mouth. Mr. Seaborg is an old resident at Ilwaco engaged in the cannery business.
Wednesday he went to Portland, and was met … by a runner for the Norton House, who took his valise and gave him a check therefor. Mr. Seaborg desired to go to another hotel, and presented the check at the office of the hotel, demanding his valise. He was informed that the valise could not be found.
Gorman put the check in the drawer, and when Mr. Seaborg asked again for his valise or the check, so that he might not lose his baggage, Gorman slapped him in the mouth … The next time Gorman made be a little more disposed to treat travelers in a decent manner.
Note: The shocking incident was of note because businessman Bethers Axel Seaborg (1840-1923) was regarded locally as a genial and "quiet, inoffensive man." His Columbia River cannery is pictured in 1897, courtesy of the University of Washington Libraries.
Seaborg was also well known for creating the "bathing resort town" of Sealand, renowned for its clams, on the Long Beach Peninsula in the late 1880s — which was eventually absorbed by Nahcotta — and for being a notable Washington politician. Even though he died in Idaho, he is buried at the Ilwaco Cemetery.
(tinyurl.com/seaborgland, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B._A._Seaborg)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.