For marine biology fans: A very rare fish washed up on a California beach on May 7.
"Last Friday morning, an incredible deep sea fish washed up on shore in Crystal Cove State Park's Marine Protected Area," the Laguna Beach park posted on its Facebook page.
"There are more than 200 species of angler fish worldwide, and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips, used as a lure to entice prey in the darkness of waters as deep as 3,000 feet."
Photos of the fish are shown, courtesy of Crystal Cove State Park.
"Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent, and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body. While females can reach lengths of 24 inches, males only grow to be about an inch long …
"Males latch onto the female with their teeth and become 'sexual parasites,' eventually coalescing with the female until nothing is left of their form but their testes for reproduction.
"To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare," the post added, "and it is unknown how or why the fish ended up on the shore."